Sunny start to the week but more showers on the way

Daniel Phillips

It may not be as cool out there Monday as it was over the weekend but we're still expecting plenty of nice weather to start the work week.

Sunshine continues today with highs trending up but still remaining right around 80 in the afternoon after a pleasant morning.

Winds will be out of the south through the course of the day pushing between 8-12 mph and gusting at times a little higher.

Daniel Phillips

Tuesday will remain similarly quiet but the pattern will start to flip on Wednesday for the back half of the week as we get ready for another round of active weather.

A frontal boundary looks to dip down into north Louisiana on Wednesday opening up the door for showers and storms to start popping up, especially in north Acadiana.

There's some early indications that this could produce a few strong to severe storms, even though they'll be isolated, and the SPC has gone ahead and put us under a Marginal to Slight Risk.

Daniel Phillips

That front will start to drop down into central Acadiana on Thursday, raising the rain chances for the back half of the week.

Rain looks to be a little more scattered than it was last week but I'd still anticipate some decent downpours out there at times.

Until then though it looks to be a nice couple of days here in Acadiana.