Sunny St. Patrick's Day kicks off work week

The work week is going to be starting out beautiful! Oh, and Happy St. Patrick's Day!

Jobie Lagrange, KATC

Your morning temperatures as you're starting your day and walking out of the door will be pretty crisp in the mid to upper 40s. Fun fact: the lowest temperature of the day under normal weather conditions occurs just after sunrise, which today is at 7:15 AM, so you will see a slight dip in those 40s if you're heading out closer to sunrise.

Thanks to cloudless skies and lots of sun however, we will see high temperatures this afternoon reach around 75°. It's also going to be a relatively dry day with low dew points and breezy conditions.

The NWS has noted that although we don't meet red flag warning criteria (natural fire starting hazard) we aren't far from it and any burning today would be fairly dangerous so avoid it if possible.

Jobie Lagrange, KATC

Winds will shift to a southern flow overnight, bringing in a bit more moisture and allowing for clouds to return on Tuesday. Lows look to remain near the upper 40s to low 50s with highs on Tuesday remaining in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday is where we see a weather change, with a weak front passing. However, we will likely be lacking the moisture needed for sufficient rainfall to occur. Rain chances are currently between 15 and 20%, but any showers would only be producing low rainfall totals, likely less than even half an inch.

Jobie Lagrange, KATC

Our week is starting out nice and calm with our next big weather maker on it's way this weekend, where rain chances will be higher.

For today, enjoy the sun and cloudless skies, a great start to the work week!

Jobie Lagrange, KATC

PS:

We talked Friday and this weekend about the risk of severe weather not only in Acadiana, but throughout Alabama and Mississippi as well.

Nearly 60 tornado reports were received and under review, including two in Louisiana.

Unfortunately, this severe weather event resulted in multiple fatalities across so many states with reports coming in between 35-40 weather related deaths.

As meteorologists, we grieve deeply with these families.