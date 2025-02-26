Sunny skies return again in the afternoon after thick morning fog

Daniel Phillips

The fog is laying in thick again this morning so be prepared to take it slow on the way to work.

Sunshine should start to break through by mid morning and the remainder of the day is looking great.

Highs will once again push into the low to mid 70s with a light breeze picking up from the south.

Clouds will start to move in overnight keeping those lows in the upper 50s, and fog shouldn't be as much of an issue on Thursday.

A weak cold front will move through Thursday keeping the clouds firmly in place and maybe sparking an occasional rouge shower.

Temperatures aren't expected to cool much with highs Thursday remaining in the low 70s, but we could see lows returning to the mid 40s Friday morning.

The remainder of the weekend is looking great with sunny skies and mild temperatures and that appears to be the case for Lundi Gras as well.

Showers look to return sometime next week but timing seems to be in flux with models hinting at rain either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Obviously there's a small little event going on Tuesday so getting those details ironed out is what we'll be working on over the next few days.