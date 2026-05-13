Sunny skies and warm afternoons for the rest of the week

Daniel Phillips

Acadiana's quiet stretch will enter into Day 2 on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and warming highs.

Temperatures will push into the mid 80s by the afternoon, with a minimal breeze coming from the north.

Humidity is relatively low so the evenings will still be pleasant despite the warmer afternoon and lows will drop down into the 60s.

This quiet weather will continue for the remainder of the week even as moisture sinks back in for the weekend.

We'll start seeing some more clouds arriving over the next few days but none that are expected to produce any showers.

That will change early next week with another multi day stretch of unsettled weather, although this round doesn't look to be as wet as the last.