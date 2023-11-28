Sunny & Mild Tuesday

Temperatures early Tuesday morning have held in the upper 30s and lower 40s thanks to some cloud cover hanging around. Those clouds will clear out fairly early giving way to mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Expect highs in the low to mid 60s with light winds out of the north.

KATC Lows Wednesday Morning

High pressure will hold overnight allowing for clear skies and light winds. This should set us up for a chilly night with lows in the 30s area wide. A light freeze is possible over central Louisiana, with some frosty conditions as far south as I-10.

Wednesday, a trough will approach from the west and the ridge of high pressure will push eastward. This should turn our winds more easterly, then southeasterly pushing our temperatures into the mid to upper 60s for highs. Clouds will be increasing through the day.

KATC Three Day Forecast

Into Thursday, a front will slide over Texas and eventually stall. We'll be on the warmer side of the front as highs reach the lower 70s. Several disturbances will roll along and ahead of this front, first increasing chances for rainfall Thursday afternoon. Some showers may bring some brief heavy rain, but severe weather doesn't seem to be in the picture this time around.

KATC Official Rainfall Forecast Through Sunday from the Weather Prediction Center

This pattern should hold for the remainder of the week into the weekend keeping rain in the forecast. Models have backed off a bit on the rainfall totals from yesterday. Most models are now in agreement that 2-3 inches of rain will fall between Thursday and Sunday.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

With Acadiana currently sitting at #2 on the list of driest years ever, we could certainly use the rain. We'll need over 6 inches of rain before the year is over (less than 5 weeks) just to get us out of the top 10 driest years on record!