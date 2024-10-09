Sunny, Mild, and Unchanging: Quiet weather takes shape in Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

It's going to get harder and harder to put out these daily forecast discussions as the forecast doesn't seem to be in any hurry to change.

And honestly, I'm not in any hurry for it to change either because it's been spectacular.

Temperatures will run a few degrees warmer in the afternoon despite the cooler start.

Sunshine remains out in full force and we'll be hard pressed to find any kind of cloud cover out there through the day.

This is more or less what you'll be able to expect through the remainder of the week.

Temperatures are going to inch up slightly by the weekend and moisture will increase a little, although we're still looking at some nice mornings.

A reinforcing cold front will come through early next week and knock temperatures down even further.