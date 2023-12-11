Sunny & Cold Start to the Week

After a blustery Sunday, winds have calmed down this morning allowing temperatures to drop into the 30s under clear skies. Some areas north of I-10 are dropping to or below the freezing point. Widespread frost is possible as the sun rises Monday morning.

KATC Today's Forecast

Expect lots of sunshine again today, with temperatures running back into the lower 60s for highs. Inland parishes may struggle into the upper 50s. Winds will be lighter giving the day a better feel, especially if you're in the sunlight. Shaded areas will still feel quite cold.

Overnight, some cloudiness will stream in late. This should hopefully keep most of the region above freezing, although much of Acadiana will drop into the 30s overnight. Sunny skies are expected for the early part of Tuesday, with skies becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs should reach the mid 60s.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

By the mid week, clouds will take over the skies. Temperatures will run in the mid 60s with lows in the 40s both Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will be shifting to the southeast as high pressure departs the area to the east.

KATC Saturday Afternoon Forecast

By the weekend, rains are expected to develop over Texas by Friday, with some rains spilling into the area Friday night and Saturday. The GFS model has rains moving through Saturday, with clearing skies on Sunday. While the EURO develops a more complex system that could keep rain in the forecast for the entire weekend. Temperatures will likely be near normal with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s by the weekend.