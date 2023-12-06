Sunny & Chilly Wednesday

High pressure is building in behind a weak cold front allowing fresh northerly breezes today that should help to clear the skies into the afternoon. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than Tuesday with highs struggling into the lower 60s along I-10 and points southward, with upper 50s more likely for our inland parishes. Winds will stay in the 10-15 mph range making it feel pretty chilly despite the sunshine.

KATC Overnight lows Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

Those winds will relax overnight, and with clear skies expected, temperatures will fall into the 30s over most of the region. Expect temperatures near freezing for a couple of hours over the extreme northern parts of Acadiana, with lows near 40 along the coast.

Thursday high pressure will start pushing eastward allowing for a quiet day. Sunshine is expected during the morning, with some clouds mixing in during the afternoon. Temperatures should stay pretty close to normal with highs in the mid 60s.

KATC Next Three Days

Into Friday, southerly winds will warm our temperatures back into the low to mid 70s, with more cloud cover sliding into the region. A cold front will be drifting in from the northwest by Friday night, so mostly cloudy skies are expected.

KATC A cold front Saturday will bring a good chance for rain and thunderstorms.

By Saturday, the front will enter the western sections around midday with showers and thunderstorms becoming more likely. Some storm could be strong of severe, especially over central Louisiana. Storms will continue until the front passes through during the evening hours with rain ending over all areas before sunrise Sunday.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

Sunday will be windy and colder with highs in the mid 50s. Winds could gust up to 30mph! Expect clouds to slowly break up with some sunshine by the afternoon. Early next week looks chilly and dry.