Sunny & Chilly

The breezes finally kicked in late Thursday afternoon, and colder air has taken over the region once again. Most of us are waking to temperatures in the 30s, with northern sections close to the freezing point. High pressure is making a brief visit today before pushing eastward Saturday.

KATC Weather Headlines

Expect plenty of sunshine today with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be light out of the north. Some cloudiness will spill in overnight as Gulf moisture starts making the move northward. Showers will develop by Saturday afternoon, and highs should reach the lower 70s for highs.

KATC Weekend Forecast

On Sunday, a more robust system will move across the area prior to a cold front moving in. Showers and a few thunderstorms are more likely Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There is a low risk of severe weather, with the primary threat being gusty winds and brief heavy downpours.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

The front slides through, and we can expect a couple of quiet days early next week. Sunny skies are expected both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s.