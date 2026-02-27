Sunny and warm despite Friday morning's front

Daniel Phillips

We've had a few spotty showers popping up in the pre-dawn hours of Friday, but they'll be gone by the time many of you are reading this article.

Largely uneventful, these few showers are the result of a passing cold front which may provide some cooler mornings over the weekend but won't do much to cool overall temperatures.

Highs are expected to be in the low 80s this afternoon with a slight breeze blowing from the north bringing in some slightly drier air.

We'll see lows back in the 50s overnight and that'll be the pattern that takes us through the weekend.

Truthfully we could do with a bit more rain as drought continues to expand across parts of Acadiana, there's still a very noticeable swath of of area that isn't considered under drought but without rain that could quickly change.

The good news is that we may be getting some relief from this in the medium range with showers looking likely next weekend.

It's still a long way out so there's not much detail regarding timing, intensity, etc. but the first signs of a wetter pattern are merging for the first half of March.

In the meantime there's not too much to be concerned with it's a quiet stretch of weather that will continue through the weekend and into next week.