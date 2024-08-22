Sunny and dry again Thursday, but moisture moves back into Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

It was certainly nice while it lasted.

But our quick flirtation with some drier air will come to an end as moisture starts to creep back into the area Thursday evening.

Friday's morning temperatures will be warmer than the last few days and those lows will return to the upper 70s through the weekend.

It's true that we're not at the same brutal levels we are during the peak of summer but it's a reminder that we've got a little ways to go before we can call it fall.

Winds will shift from the south this afternoon which will bring back some of that Gulf moisture as temperatures in the afternoon sit back up in the upper 90s.

The sun will remain through the weekend and into next week, although we may have some better luck getting some spotty showers next week.

Certainly won't complain about the possibility of some rain as it's been plenty dry over the last several weeks.

Mostly everything will remain pretty status quo, we don't see any major shifts in the pattern coming up over the next few days.

Tropics remain quiet and likely will through the end of the month, not sure that continues into September so we'll have to keep an eye on it.