Sunny and cool to end the week, heavy showers likely this weekend

Daniel Phillips

After quickly seeing a spike in temperatures we'll be back closer to normal to close out the second half of the work week.

Highs on Wednesday will stay in the low 80s despite all the sunshine, and a steady north breeze will keep things feeling fresh.

Lows will drop down into the low 50s and upper 40s by Thursday morning with similar numbers likely for Friday morning.

Quiet weather will not last into the weekend, however, with slow moving showers moving in on Saturday and lasting through Sunday.

Early indications are that parts of Acadiana could be on the hook for 2-4" of rain over a two day period.

We'll need to keep an eye out for localized flooding with pooling possible along area roadways, especially during periods of heavy rainfall.

As of Wednesday morning severe weather doesn't seem to be a major concern but will certainly be something to monitor over the next few days.

There's a third front that's taking shape for early next week which could usher in some of the colder temperatures of the season so far, but we should get through this weekend first before digging too much into those details.