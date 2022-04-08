Sunny and Breezy

It looks like the string of nice weekends will continue. Temperatures are a bit on the cool side for early April, but will generally warm back into the 70s later this afternoon. Winds will return again, and a wind advisory is in effect for this afternoon and evening. Some of the winds Thursday were gusting into the 40-45mph range.

KATC Winds Gusty This Afternoon

Today's winds should hover in the 15-20mph range, with gusts up to 30mph. Humidity levels should drop into the 20% range, so with the higher winds, fire danger will be quite high across the region today.

KATC Wind Advisory

Looking ahead toward the weekend, skies should remain clear tonight with lows back in the 40s. Saturday will be sunny, but less windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows Sunday morning won't be quite as cool, only dropping into the 50s. Sunday will be sunny, with a few clouds mixing in late in the day. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

KATC Colorado State Hurricane Forecast 2022

Even though hurricane season doesn't start for another month and a half, some of the early forecasts are coming out. This includes one of the more popular forecasts from Colorado State University's team. Calling again for an above normal season. Now is the best time to prepare while the weather is fine, and supplies are available.