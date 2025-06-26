Summer weather dominates for the foreseeable future

Daniel Phillips

Acadiana's forecast for the next week will be the epitome of summer.

The south Louisiana heat we're so famous for will be in full swing with temperatures sitting in the low 90s, heat index will be between 100-103.

Showers will be isolated, but daily, with a few rumbles of thunder possible in the afternoon.

And this isn't expected to change for a while.

A large plume of Saharan dust is going to keep the tropics quiet through the rest of the month and early July.

And as folks continue their annual migration to the beaches of the Gulf Coast it looks like they'll be greeted by some decent weather for the holiday week.