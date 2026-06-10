Summer tightens its grip with a hot stretch of days

Daniel Phillips

If you were describing summer weather in south Louisiana you could send a snap shot of the forecast for the next few days.

Highs are going to be pushing into the low 90s with a heat index getting into the triple digits as humidity becomes more entrenched.

Naturally you can't have a Louisiana summer without isolated showers and while most of us will stay dry the afternoon will bring a few pop up storms to the area.

Daniel Phillips

This pattern is going to take us deep into the weekend before we start to see some changes arriving to the pattern.

A push of tropical moisture is going to get forced into the Bay of Campeche over the weekend and will start to surge north into early next week.

Heavy rain will be expected along the Texas coast and eventually pushed into Louisiana by Sunday evening.

This will lead to an unsettled couple of days to start next week with moments of heavy rain the main area of concern.

No tropical development is expected at this time given the arrival of a frontal boundary which should produce decent amounts of shear.