Summer temps and more mild weather pattern sets in

JOBIE'S FORECAST 9.11.25
The weather pattern continues to be pretty stagnant and repetitive, with the biggest daily change being a slow gradual climb in the high temperature.
Overnight lows are warming, but still falling a bit below the expected average.
Let's break down this monotonous forecast for you.

today.jpg

Today you can expect a high of about 93, with a low rain chance of about 10%, so not much of the area should receive rain, and mild winds that are easterly in nature.

three day.jpg

This repeats over the next three days, where the biggest change is the lowered rain chances and the gradually increasing high temperatures, with Saturday looking to be the hottest day, making a push for the double digits.

nhc outlook.jpg

Despite being the peak of Hurricane season, the season is relatively quiet. There is one area out-looked currently by the NHC with a 30% chance of formation over the next 7 days.
If formed, the next name on the list is Gabrielle.

names list.jpg

Finally, here is a look at your 10 day forecast.

10 day.jpg

