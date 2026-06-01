Summer showers and storms expected to pop up this afternoon

Daniel Phillips

It's here.

Summer weather is off and running here in south Louisiana after a weekend with temperatures hitting the 90 degree threshold for the first time this year.

We've been dealing with plenty of atmospheric moisture for a while now but this morning has a real summer feel to it with temperatures near 80 as of 4:00 a.m.

As many of us are aware when you mix that moisture with those temperatures it can lead to plenty of showers and those will start to pick up this afternoon.

A wide scattering of afternoon showers and storms is expected to move through the area starting around lunch time and tapering off in the evening.

Heavy downpours will be possible along with rumbles of thunder and lots of lightning.

Get used to this pattern because we'll see plenty of it through this week with a surge of moisture arriving late in the work week.

Highs will vary slightly based on rain but most days it will hover around 90 with a heat index surging given the amount of moisture we'll have.

Expect very little change to this pattern through the week.