Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Summer Rolls Along: Wash. Rinse. Repeat

TrueView Today 2022.png
Daniel Phillips
TrueView Today 2022.png
Posted at 3:57 AM, Jul 11, 2024
Headlines - 2Font.png

Say it with me: Hot, humid, scattered showers.

At this point I assume I mumble those words in my sleep, it certainly feels like the only four words I say when I'm awake.

If you've spent any time in south Louisiana during the summer then you've got a pretty good idea about what we've got in store Thursday.

Highs are back in the low to mid 90s, heat index triple digits, and we'll see showers and storms popping up as we get into the afternoon.

7 Day - Day 1.png

The lows are going to sit in the upper 70s from now until the end of eternity? (or at least until October)

As you've probably guessed by now the forecast will remain unchanged through the weekend and most of next week.

Still it's better than dealing with the tropics.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.