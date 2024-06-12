Summer Rolls Along: Heat building as dry air moves into Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

A little more of the same across Acadiana on Wednesday.

Showers will be mostly confined to the coast line and any development will be fairly short lived.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s while the heat index will sit in the triple digits through the afternoon.

There is some drier air that will move into the area late Wednesday night so lows will be a little more comfortable by Thursday morning.

The dry air in place will squash our, already low, rain chances and temperatures will start to climb.

As we start to wrap up the work week and start the weekend our afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s and we'll be approaching Heat Advisory criteria.

Sunny, dry conditions won't last too long with tropical moisture surging into Acadiana starting on Sunday.

Models continue to drag a bulk of the moisture west of Louisiana so we're likely not on the higher end of precipitation totals.

That being said we're still looking at large scatterings of showers starting Sunday and continuing on and off through the first half of next week.

While the overall rain totals may not be overly impressive isolated spots could easily pick up double these amounts.

So we'll be on the look out for localized flooding but the way the forecast stands currently we likely avoid a wide spread flood threat.

Part of the reason we're not seeing as much rain as we had previously thought is that it looks like that moisture will try and come together around a low off the Mexican coast.

There's some model support for a tropical storm developing in the Bay of Campeche and while it won't have a major impact on Acadiana it will be noted as the possible first named storm of the season.

As always this is an evolving forecast but there's some steady confidence building in the outlook as models continue to trend toward a common direction.