Summer pattern in full swing across south Louisiana

Daniel Phillips

Folks it's that time of year when there's really not much to say about the forecast.

It's hot, it's humid, and that pattern is changing anytime soon.

Given a ridge to our west we'll keep showers at bay for another day and truthfully won't see much activity until next week.

A scattering of showers looks to move through on Wednesday but nothing that looks like it will have much if any impact.

There is a plume of dust that's going to be getting into Acadiana by early next week which will make things hazy, and could impact air quality for folks who are sensitive.

Outside of that, however, there's not much more to add as it looks to stay that way through the July 4th holiday.