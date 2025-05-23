Summer like headed into the weekend with more rain arriving next week

Daniel Phillips

It was only 24 hours ago that we were talking about the relative comfort a cool front brought to Acadiana, but that seems like ages ago as warm, muggy air has come rushing back into the area.

Conditions will feel like summer as we close out the work week and head into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and heat index values in the mid 90s.

There's enough moisture and heat present today that a few isolated showers and storms will be possible in the late afternoon.

It'll remain quiet through the weekend and in fact we may even end up with a little more sunshine over the next few days.

It'll feel even warmer out there for Saturday and Sunday so if you'll be out and about keep hydration and sun protection top of mind.

Showers will start to appear on Memorial Day with the first of a series of disturbances pushing through the area Monday evening.

This will mark the start of a really unsettled period across the Gulf Coast with showers moving through every day next week.

A very wet finish to May seems appropriate after all the rain we've received this month, already this will rank as Lafayette's second wettest month on record and with a whole week of showers left it may well end up the wettest.