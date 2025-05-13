Summer heat building later this week

Daniel Phillips

We've officially started the climb to mid summer and we'll be feeling it by the end of the week.

Highs will be in the upper 80s over the next several days and with the winds out of the south we'll start to see an increase in moisture.

We all know what that means.

We'll see the return of the heat index this week as humidity will push the feel like temperatures near 100 by the end of the week.

It's been a little while since we've had heat like this and we're not as accustomed to it as we will be by the end of summer, so make sure to take it easy and drink that water.

Outside of the temperatures there's really not much to be concerned about over the next few days, the forecast is much quieter compared to the last few weeks.

A quick look outside of Acadiana, for folks to the west there's a ridge building some serious heat through parts of Texas.

Temperatures look like they'll push into the triple digits, before the heat index, from Texas all the way down to the border lands.

The ridge will break down later this week so it will be short lived but that's still insanely hot for the middle of May.