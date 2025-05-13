Summer heat and humidity build in the days ahead

More summer-like heat and humidity will be building across Acadiana this week with highs approaching 90° and dew points pushing into the uncomfortable low-mid 70s.

High pressure over Mexico will build eastward into the Gulf in the next few days allowing for building heat and humidity and shunting any significant rain chances well to our north.

Daytime highs to our west in South Texas will be even hotter pushing into the 100s over the next few days!

In general, expect fair to partly cloudy skies (with more late night/early morning clouds in the days ahead) for Acadiana, giving way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon on any given day through at least mid-next week.

Look for lows tonight to creep up into the lower 70s while highs tomorrow reach the mid-80s and upper 80s to to near 90° later this week and into the weekend.

Night-time and morning lows and dew points will push closer to the mid-70s by this weekend giving Acadiana and early taste of more sultry nights/mornings.

And given those rising dew points, the heat index will likely push into the mid-90s later this week and carrying well into next week when values could get closer to 100° on a few days.

In addition, with some active weather to the north in the days ahead, look for breezy afternoons with gusts approaching 30mph Wednesday and near 25 mph Wednesday.

Rain chances on any given day should be 10% or less until a potential front trough arrives mid-late next week when we may see rain chances return.

Consult the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

