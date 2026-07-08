Summer Doldrums: You Know All These Headlines by Heart

Daniel Phillips

Stop me if you've heard this one.

It will be hot and humid through the morning, and by the afternoon the atmosphere will give way to a scattering of showers and storms.

Groundbreaking.

Summer will roll along here in Acadiana with little change in the forecast.

We may not see as many showers this afternoon as we did yesterday but there's still going to be some out there after lunch.

Daniel Phillips

Highs will be right back around 90 degrees with a heat index pushing the triple digits and lows will sit back into the mid 70s overnight.

That pattern will play out for the remainder of the week, however, a stalled frontal boundary this weekend does look like it will bolster rain chances starting Sunday.

Showers will be a little more organized and widespread Sunday into the early parts of next week as they'll have the additional lift from the boundary.

Heavy rounds of rain could lead to some localized flooding so we'll need to be mindful of road conditions.

It's still too early to get into rain totals but will certainly be something we're keeping an eye out for in the days ahead.