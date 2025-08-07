Summer Break is Ending, But Summer Weather Remains

Daniel Phillips

Summer break may be over but we've got a little ways to go before the summer weather ends.

We'll be plenty hot and humid out there Thursday with highs in the low 90s and the heat index pushing into the triple digits.

It felt noticeably stickier out there yesterday and we'll continue to feel that through the remainder of the week.

A few spotty showers in the afternoon will likely be the only active weather we see this week, and even those rain chances will diminish slightly on Friday.

There's not much change coming over the next few days but we will start to see a little more moisture arriving on Sunday.

Rain chances may jump a little to end the weekend with a wider scattering of showers but nothing too problematic.

The tropics look to stay quiet through next week, but we are getting signals that activity may be brewing for the third week of August.

This, obviously, isn't a guarantee that there's an imminent threat to the Gulf Coast but a reminder that we're entering a particularly tense time of the year.