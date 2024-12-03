Stunning Tuesday weather ahead of another round of showers

Daniel Phillips

Spectacular weather continues Tuesday with mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

After a chilly start to the day temperatures will push into the low 60s with a light breeze coming in from the north.

Temperatures will drop again tonight into the low 40s and clouds will start to push in along a warm front that will set up shop for Wednesday.

Clouds will thicken up through the day Wednesday and temperatures will be back in the upper 60s hovering around 70 by the end of the day.

A few light showers could creep into the area in the evening but most of the wet weather will hold off until the overnight hours.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will pick up early Thursday morning before the sun comes up, but most of them should be winding down by sunrise.

Clouds will stick around on Thursday and temperatures will drop through the day setting the stage for a chilly, grey Friday.

The overall pattern is looking a little more unsettled through the weekend and into next week.