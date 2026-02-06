Stunning forecast for Acadiana this weekend

There's no point to dance around it, the weather is going to be spectacular this weekend from start to finish.

Sunny skies will dominate along with pleasant temperatures as highs sit in the low 70s Friday and upper 60s the rest of the weekend.

The evenings will still be cool with temperatures dropping down into the 40s so if you're out at the parade keep in mind temperatures will drop steadily after sunset.

There's a lot happening around Acadiana this weekend and it's nice to know you won't have to worry about the weather for any of it.

It looks to stay quiet next week as temperatures will regularly sit in the 70s, and rain chances seem to be staying relatively low for next week as well.