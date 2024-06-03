Stubborn Storms: Showers expected to pop up once again this afternoon

Daniel Phillips

It continues to be an obnoxiously active pattern in Acadiana with more showers and storms popping up through the afternoon.

Similar to the weekend showers will start to arrive as the day heats up and there will be isolated cases of storms becoming severe.

It seems like the majority of the convection Monday will be in the CenLa area which means our strongest storms will mostly likely be in north Acadiana.

Daniel Phillips

In Sunday's briefing I referred to the current pattern as a "whack-a-mole" forecast and that will be true again this afternoon.

While it seems more likely that the strongest storms will be for areas north of Highway 190 the last few days have demonstrated that any storms that develops has potential to flare up.

So make sure that as storms start popping up in the afternoon you are paying attention to them and keep an eye out for any warnings that may develop.

In the meantime temperatures are going to sit in the upper 80s with a heat index that pushes into the mid 90s.

Daniel Phillips

We've been waiting on the ridge in Mexico to finally expand west and cut off the series of upper level disturbances that have been producing showers, and it seems likely that it will this week.

Unfortunately though those same upper level disturbances are preventing the ridge from expanding so we'll keep the scattered rain chances in the forecast just a little bit longer.

Wednesday is when we'll look to dry out and a glance at the extended forecast shows we should stay dry during the weekend, which means we'll finally be able to go back out and hack away at those lawns.