Strong winds bring in the coolest temperatures of fall so far

Daniel Phillips

The chilly, fall weather so many of you have been asking for has finally arrived in Acadiana.

Temperatures this afternoon will remain in the low to mid 60s with the 40s coming up across the area overnight.

On top of that we'll have a strong wind blowing in from the north with gusts pushing 35-40, a Wind Advisory has been issued across Acadiana.

Outside of the wind there's little to be concerned with over the next few days as we're looking at primarily sunny conditions through the rest of the week.

We'll get another low swinging into the area Saturday night into Sunday morning, but this looks like showers will be primarily offshore.

It'll be worth monitoring as we get closer to the weekend to see how far inland some of the showers will push, but as of Wednesday morning it looks like most of the rain will be coastal.

The extended forecast looks quiet and pleasant, with Saturday night's showers the only exception, and temperatures look to stay relatively cool through the first week of November.