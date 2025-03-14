Strong, violent storms possible this weekend

Daniel Phillips

The big story this weekend is going to be the potential for severe, violent storms on Saturday as a strong storm system sweeps across the southeast.

In Acadiana the window for severe weather will really open Saturday morning, but for the larger south east and midwest this will be a multi day event and the first real threat of a tornado outbreak this spring season.

Locally in Acadiana we'll start seeing a change in our forecast on Friday as clouds take over after a stretch of beautiful weather that's lasted a majority of the week.

Winds will start to become gusty and out of the south blowing around 20-25 mph which has prompted the NWS to issue a Wind Advisory for the day.

A few spotty showers will be possible and with the surge in moisture and strong winds there's a small chance we could see a severe storm or two, although those will be rare.

The threat of storms increases on Saturday with the window for severe storms opening in the mid morning and continuing into the early/mid afternoon.

Violent storms capable of producing hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes will be possible during that window and everyone in Acadiana will need to be very mindful of their surrounding weather.

The threat for these storms increases the further east you travel and if you'll be east of the Atchafalaya Basin this weekend keep in mind that there will be the chance for large, long track tornadoes.

The SPC has extended their Moderate Risk area to include the north east corner of Acadiana and so far models have been consistent in keeping the most extreme dynamics just east of Acadiana.

That's not to say, however, that we don't have any ingredients in place and a lot of the most violent storms will probably originate in Acadiana.

Once again we find ourselves on the very edge of the worst conditions so we'll still need to be vigilant in monitoring the radar through the day.

The good news is that this system should push through fairly quickly and by Saturday evening the threat will be over and cooler, drier air will start to move in.

A stretch of nice weather will start on Sunday and continue into the week.