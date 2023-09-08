Strong Storms Possible Friday Afternoon

Thursday night's storms have dissipated as they drifted southward into the Gulf of Mexico. Some of those storms packing a punch with large hail and damaging winds reported across northern sections of Acadiana. Things are calm this morning, although temperatures are warm, and the stickiness is definitely there.

KATC Heat Advisory from 11am to 4pm Friday

Another hot day is in store for Acadiana as temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s to near 100 degrees under partly cloudy skies. A heat advisory is in effect as heat index values will reach 109.

KATC Storms Could Be Moving Through Friday Afternoon and Evening

The upper pattern has a ridge of high pressure to our west, allowing more of a northerly flow over Acadiana. Thursday's complex of storms developed from that northerly track and another convective complex is developing over western Arkansas this morning. Energy from that will slide toward Acadiana later in the day and more storms are expected.

KATC Slight Risk of Severe Weather Friday Afternoon and Evening

The Storm Prediction Center has Acadiana in a slight risk for severe storms. Some of these could be strong to severe again, with damaging winds and hail being the biggest threat. Unfortunately, the timing comes as many high schools will be kicking off their Friday night football games, and storms could impact players and fans.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

The storms will move away and drier air will push in for the weekend. It'll still be pretty hot as highs will reach the mid to upper 90s in places. But humidity levels will be down, so heat index values should be below heat advisory levels. Night time lows will also be cooling down with the dry air, so some areas may drop into the 60s. The dry air is expected to linger into next week, with sunny skies expected, although temperatures are expected to stay above normal.

KATC Hurricane Lee 4am Advisory. Next Advisory at 10am Friday

Hurricane Lee is dominating the tropical forecast today as it's reached Category 5 status. The remarkable drop in pressure Thursday allowed for rapid intensification. Perfect conditions are there for Lee to continue strengthening, or at least maintain significant strength. There's still a lot of confidence that Lee will track north of the Caribbean Islands sparing them from catastrophe. A turn toward the northwest, then north is expected next week. Most models are keeping it away from the East Coast and Bermuda, but folks should remain aware of Lee's forecast. Tropical Storm Margot should stay out in the Atlantic Ocean and may become a hurricane over the next five days.