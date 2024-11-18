Strong storms moving in Monday evening

Daniel Phillips

A cold front will be moving through Acadiana to kick off the work week bringing in much cooler temperatures and a series of showers and storms.

Most of Monday will be fairly quiet with the wet weather not arriving until after dinner, avoiding the evening commute.

Until then expect a windy day with winds blowing from the south around 10-20 mph and gusting at times closer to 30 mph.

Those winds will pumping the atmosphere full of moisture so humidity will increase through the day, with highs sitting in the low 80s.

There is a chance we end up with some isolated severe storms Monday evening, with one or two cells capable of producing some damaging wind and possibly an isolated tornado.

The chance for severe weather is slim but with some of the dynamics in place it will be worth watching the radar for any kind of warnings that may arrive.

Downpours will be possible and we could see some areas pick up an inch or two of rain, however, we aren't expecting a similar outcome to last week.

Cool weather moves in Tuesday night and lows will consistently sit down in the 40s through the week, with highs in the 60s starting Wednesday.

It looks like we should avoid our first frost of the year this week, with maybe an exception in the very far northern parts of the area.

Sunny weather will stick around through the rest of week and into the weekend with our next round of rain inching in late next week.