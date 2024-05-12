Strong storms move in Sunday afternoon, continue into Monday

It's a stormy finish to the weekend as active weather moves into Acadiana for Sunday evening.

Strong thunderstorms have been developing to our west through the afternoon with the strongest storms producing pockets of large hail.

Severe weather will continue to be possible through the day and a Tornado Watch has been issued for areas west of Lafayette Parish.

Current model guidance suggests a slight break in the action after dinner Sunday before picking back up again Monday morning.

Strong storms will be possible during the morning commute so make sure that you're giving yourself plenty of time to get work.

There's a series of disturbances that will move through on Monday, the first will be in the morning with another round pushing across the area in the evening.

Hail and wind remain the main concerns but some rotation will be possible so we may see a few tornadoes developing in the storms.

Periods of heavy rainfall may lead to localized flash flooding, particularly low lying roadways but a widespread even isn't anticipated at this time.

We'll get a slight break on Tuesday and Wednesday but showers will return toward the end of the week and the weekend.

