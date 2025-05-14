Strong southerly winds brings in warm, muggy air

Daniel Phillips

The humidity conveyor belt is getting cranked up today with strong, gusty winds coming in from the south.

They'll sit around 15-20 mph through the course of the afternoon with gusts at times between 25-30 mph.

While some loose yard debris may get tossed around the biggest impact from a windy day is going to be the increase in moisture in the atmosphere.

Not enough to spark showers or storms but enough to send the heat index into the mid and upper 90s by the end of the week.

A strong ridge of high pressure is going to park itself in the north Gulf by the end of the weekend which will lead to temperatures increasing area wide.

It has no desire to move on either (can't say I blame it) so we'll have a pretty quiet weather pattern for a few weeks.

In fact we may not see the ridge breakdown until 10+ days from now, although we all know what can happen when you start making predictions that far out.

So in the meantime Acadiana will be hot, humid, and mostly sunny giving us a chance to dry out from a wet spring.

You don't need me to tell you all the local waterways are running high but without additional rain we'll see them start to lower.