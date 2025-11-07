Strong cold front on the way to Acadiana on Sunday

If you're a fan of chilly weather we have got good news for you, it's time to go buy/make some roux (we don't judge jar roux here) and get your sweaters out because a cold front is bringing in our coldest temperatures of the season into the early days of the work week aftert his weekend. We may even have areas that see their first frost, roughly on par for the average time of year that it's expected.

For now though, it's Friday night football and here is your football evening forecast:

KATC Weather

Fog is still a lingering issue, possibly not as widely dense as it has been, but can still impact driving conditions so just be mindful when on the roads tonight/tomorrow.

KATC Weather Team

KATC Weather Team

The cold front will make it's way through Acadiana in the overnight hours on Sunday, with temperatures dropping sharply Monday and Tuesday, down to the 30s! Wind chills with stronger post-frontal winds may even leave feels like temperatures a bit cooler.

Some areas of Acadiana may see their first frost, we will be watching models closely.

KATC Weather Team

KATC Weather Team

KATC Weather Team

Here is your latest 10 day forecast