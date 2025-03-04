Stormy weather dampens those rolling good times

Daniel Phillips

Happy Mardi Gras Acadiana!

It's not the forecast most of us had hoped for on this Mardi Gras day but unfortunately it's the one we got.

Showers and storms will move through the area during the late morning through mid afternoon, with some capable of producing severe weather.

As the front approaches winds will whip up out of the south sustained around 25-30 mph with gusts exceeding 40 mph at times.

Daniel Phillips

This has prompted a High Wind Warning which will be in effect until 6 p.m. and has forced some of the parades to alter their schedule.

Winds could increase around some of the stronger storms, and damaging winds will be the primary threat for the day.

The SPC has increased the range of their Enhanced Risk area which now incorporates a larger area of Louisiana , and increases the chance of pop up tornadoes.

Daniel Phillips

These storms are expected to arrive around midday and continue through the mid afternoon before finally exiting the area.

Models seem to be indicating storms being mostly scattered across Acadiana but becoming more organized as they cross the Atchafalaya Basin into the eastern corner of the state.

Small hail will also be possible but winds and tornadoes seem to be the primary threat with this particular system.

Daniel Phillips

It's a shame that the weather decided that today was when it was going to act up because the rest of the week looks great.

Cooler temperatures and plenty of sunshine will take us to the end of the week.

Showers seem to creep back in briefly on Saturday with a blob of moisture coming in from the Gulf.