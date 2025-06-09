Watch Now
Stormy stretch begins across Acadiana with rain through foreseeable future

A Level 2/5 severe weather risk is in place with rounds of storms expected daily
Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange
TOPICS:

  1. SPC Level 2/5 severe weather risk through Tuesday
  2. Damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornado possible
  3. Daily rounds of storms could produce 3–5" of rain in spots
  4. Cooler-than-average temps due to clouds and rain
  5. Tropical Update
The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight Acadiana under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms through Tuesday night. The main concerns include damaging wind gusts, isolated large hail, and a low-end tornado threat.

A strong mid-level disturbance moving in from Texas will interact with Gulf moisture, creating repeated rounds of convection.

Expect scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, especially into the afternoon and early evening hours. Rainfall rates could be heavy at times, and some storms may produce gusty winds or small hail.

Forecast models such as the GRAF show widespread 2"–4" totals across Acadiana by Thursday morning, with isolated pockets exceeding 4–5 inches, especially near the coast and along storm corridors. Exact placement of totals won't match this, it just gives a broad generalized idea of a summary of activity.

The National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any disturbances at this time.

