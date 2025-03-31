Stormy start to an otherwise quiet week

Daniel Phillips

A line of strong storms will be moving across Acadiana to start the work week, with a few of those storms producing large enough hail and wind to warrant severe storm warnings.

A Severe Storm Watch has been issued until 8:00 a.m. for the northern half of Acadiana so be sure to monitor the radar during your morning commute.

The storms should move through fairly quickly and by mid morning they'll be pushing east of the area leaving us with a quiet remainder of the day.

Daniel Phillips

Clouds will take a little longer to clear out but we should be looking at sunnier skies by the end of the day.

A quiet pattern will emerge for the remainder of the week with warm, muggy conditions taking hold over the next several days.

It does look like our next round of showers and storms will, once again, move in for the weekend. (Seriously who is responsible for this?!?)