Stormy Saturday?: Quiet weather leads in to more showers to start the weekend

Daniel Phillips

Things will be much calmer out there on Thursday after a blustery couple of days.

Plenty of sunshine will remain in the forecast for another day and temperatures will stay pleasantly cool.

Highs in the afternoon will stay in the mid to upper 60s with a light breeze coming in from the south.

Warm, moist air from the Gulf will come surging inland through the day with temperatures pushing into the upper 70s Friday.

Clouds will return as well, taking over ahead of our next storm system which is expected to move through on Saturday.

Widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through on Saturday before clearing out before the end of the weekend.