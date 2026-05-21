Stormy pattern continues across Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

The rain isn't going anywhere.

Showers look to get going early again on Thursday as we continue to move through a very unsettled, wet pattern here in Acadiana.

Similar to yesterday we're facing another couple waves of heavy rain with the occasional rumble of thunder and flash of lightning.

Once again severe weather doesn't seem to be a major issue despite the presence of thunderstorms, but we will have to be mindful of localized flooding.

Several areas picking up several inches of rain already on Wednesday and there will be more spots that see something similar occur today.

Highs are going to remain in the low to mid 80s and without a decent breeze it will feel incredibly sticky away from the showers.

You'll be able to pretty much copy and paste this exact forecast for the remainder of the month.