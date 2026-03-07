Stormy night ahead with a low-end threat for severe weather

We've seen a few showers and storms around Acadiana, but the weather ramps up tonight through early Sunday with a Pacific cold front moving in. The storm outlook still shows a marginal (1/5) risk for the majority of Acadiana, with a slight (2/5) risk for areas north of Highway 190.

HAZARDS: As the line of storms develops, we may have damaging winds and large hail, with a lower chance of isolated tornadoes if storms turn severe.

STORM TIMELINE: Isolated to scattered showers and storms continue into the evening. However, the main line is set to roll in around 9-10 PM for western parishes, including Allen and Jeff Davis. Lafayette should see storms around midnight, pushing out of St. Mary Parish before 4 AM. The intensity of the storms should weaken south of I-10, but timing may vary by an hour or so.

After a brief break, lingering showers and storms return Sunday afternoon before we finally see things clear up.

RAINFALL TOTALS: There’s a marginal (1/4) risk for flash flooding across Acadiana, with Central Louisiana facing a higher (2/4) risk.

We’re expecting rainfall totals between half an inch and 3", with some spots possibly seeing more due to training thunderstorms.

NEXT WEEK STORM OUTLOOK: Drier conditions are on the horizon late Sunday afternoon, with rain chances dropping to 10%-20% on Monday and Tuesday. Another round of storms—along with a low-end severe weather risk—returns on Wednesday, especially for parts of CENLA, which is under a slight (2/5) risk.

Stay alert tonight, especially since storms will be arriving after dark. Make sure you have multiple ways to get watches and warnings. I’ll keep you updated throughout the night!

