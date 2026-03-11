Stormy Day Ahead: The Latest on the Potential for Severe Weather

Daniel Phillips

It's shaping up to be a busy day in the weather lab with a robust round of thunderstorms expected to move through the area later in the afternoon and evening.

Frontal passage still looks to be between about 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm but based on some of the latest modeling it looks like we may be dealing with some storms out ahead of the front in the afternoon.

Some of the earliest models have those isolated cells moving through in the mid to late afternoon, which could have an impact on that evening commute.

There's still some disagreement between models regarding some of those isolated, pre-front cells and that will likely be determined by the atmosphere's ability to get some convection going.

If we start getting an abundance of sunshine through the day, and more frequent breaks in the clouds the likelihood of seeing some advanced cells would be higher.

There's been an increase in some of the available dynamics, particularly regarding an increase in shear, that has lead to a slight increase in the threat for tornadoes.

That's why anything that develops away from the messiness of the front will need to be watched very closely, it wouldn't be surprising if we find ourselves under a Tornado Watch by the end of the day.

As the main front passes there's also the chance that we see isolated spin-ups along the line of storms, those would be more quick hitters but still impactful.

Frontal passage will take place closer to dinner time and since it'll be moving quickly should be over relatively quickly, and by 10:00 pm most of the storms will be exiting the region.

Much nicer weather is expected behind the front and we'll see some gorgeous temperatures going into the weekend.