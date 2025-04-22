Storms stay scattered in nature; rain chances ease into weekend

A good chance of scattered showers and a few hefty storms remain in the forecast for Acadiana Wednesday, but activity won't be widespread, while prospects of rain diminishes locally into the weekend.

In the near term, a disturbance rolling out of Mexico into Texas overnight is expected to help spark scattered showers and storms for Acadiana primarily during the afternoon hours Wednesday.

And like Tuesday, a few isolated stronger storms will be possible, that could produce strong and gusty winds, frequent lightning and locally heavy downpours.

And Like Tuesday, activity is expected to be "scattered" in nature, with roughly half of our area not seeing much if any rain.

As the week progresses higher pressure aloft will begin to lower rain chances for the rest of the week and by the weekend prospects of any showers or storms should drop to 10% or less.

Meanwhile, the chance of showers and storms farther north into CenLa and Northern Louisiana could remain elevated at least into Friday.

Conditions will remain warm and humid otherwise with lows near the lower 70s and highs continuing in the mid-80s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And with rain chances decreasing, and less cloud cover anticipated for the weekend it should begin to feel rather hot into the prime of Festival International with high temperatures pushing into the upper 80s with heat indices likely to bust into the lower 90s.

So hats, sunblock and hydration is highly recommended for the Festival!

Little change is in the pattern for next week with perhaps rain chances possible perking back up mid-late next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.