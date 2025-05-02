Storms Return to Acadiana Friday Night and Saturday Morning

Daniel Phillips

Acadiana will have another round of active weather to think about Friday with showers and storms expected to move through the area during the late evening hours.

The good news is that most of the day is expected to be fairly quiet with temperatures pushing into the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies.

An upper level disturbance, however, is expected to push across the area Friday night sparking some potentially severe storms.

As has been the case so often this spring most of Acadiana will be under a Slight Risk for severe weather with an Enhanced Risk in the northern half of the state.

Daniel Phillips

Hail and damaging wind will be the primary threats with this system and it could have a very similar feel to the storms that came through on Thursday morning.

Showers will persist into Saturday morning as a cold front pushes across the area but we'll see a gradual decrease in wet weather through the day Saturday.

Winds will turn from the north and usher in some cooler air with lows dropping down into the 50s overnight.

We'll finally get some quiet weather on Sunday with relatively cool temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Unsettled weather returns early next work week.