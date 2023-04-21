Storms Pushing Through Friday

Thunderstorms are moving across the region as of early Friday morning. These storms have had a history of gusty winds, hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. One round will push across the region before daybreak, continuing through the morning commute.

KATC HRRR Forecast for 11am Friday

Some models are suggesting another convective system rolling across the region around midday. This complex of storms (as of 3am Friday morning) was west of Houston. If these hold together, we may be in for another round of heavy rain. Then, the cold front is forecast to push through later this evening. Right now the timing looks to be closer to 9 or 10pm, so if you have evening plans, it's suggested you wrap up early.

KATC Weekend Forecast

Highs on Friday will approach 80 degrees, with temperatures falling into the 50s by early Saturday morning. Skies are expected to be sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Lows early Sunday will drop back into the 50s, with more sunshine planned for Sunday afternoon and highs near 80.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

Next week starts quiet, but gets unsettled with another round of storms possible Tuesday. Later next week as Festival International kicks off, we could see some storms again on Thursday into early Friday, but Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday are looking fine for right now.