Storms likely again Thursday but rain chances may ease slightly into the weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will stay in Acadiana's forecast for the foreseeable future, but rain chances may ease slightly into the weekend.

A general weakness in the upper atmosphere will keep the chance of scattered storms for Acadiana over the next several days with rain chances in the 60-70% range Thursday.

Slightly drier (and perhaps dustier) air, but not by much, should move into the region into the weekend potentially lowering our prospects of storms to 40-50% range Friday, and perhaps down to near 30-40% for this weekend.

Looks for highs in the upper 80s to near 90 over the next few days and possibly getting into the lower 90s, with fewer storms and more sun at times, into this weekend.

Weak high pressure aloft looks to try to build into the region next week, which should reduce, but not eliminate, the daily chance of storms, but we should get down into the 20-30% range for a few days.

Meanwhile, the tropics are quiet for now, but we may have to watch the Northeastern Gulf in the 8-14 day time frame...see the update below: