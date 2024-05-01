Storms in the forecast to finish the week

WEDNESDAY MAY 1, 2024 — A couple of rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Acadiana Thursday and Friday...and some localized soakings of a few inches will be possible.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A series of upper level disturbances moving west to east will produce widespread showers and storms in Texas over the next couple of days, with the meso-convective complexes running into Louisiana while also losing some of their upper level support.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Nonetheless, rain chances have increased for our Thursday and Friday with the lower end threat (marginal) of an isolated severe storm Thursday that could be capable of producing isolated pockets of damaging winds and perhaps hail.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The storms may also bring a good soaking to the area with 1-3" possible across most of the Acadiana through Thursday evening.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A Flood Watch is in effect for low lying areas in northwestern parishes of the KATC viewing area, where rainfall rates up to 1-3" per hour and 2-4"+ of rainfall may occur Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Another inch or two will be possible Friday as yet another disturbance rolls through primarily during the morning hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thereafter, rain chances look to ease closer to 20% this weekend and will go lower as it heats up deeper into next week.

Look for highs in the lower 80s at best through Friday (70s may be a better possibility) with afternoon highs climbing back into the mid-80s this weekend, upper 80s early next week, and perhaps pushing the near summer-like lower 90s by the end of the week...and those 90° readings will come with some summer humidity too!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

