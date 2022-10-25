Storms Ending This Morning

A fast moving line of storms will cross the area during the early part of the day Tuesday before moving eastward this morning. A vigorous low pressure area across northern Texas continues to push east dragging a cold front along with it. The intensifying low is accelerating the front, and storms are moving quickly along it.

The storms were quite hefty across eastern Texas overnight, but the line will weaken as it moves across Acadiana. Most of the region will see less than a 1/4 inch of rain. A few areas over the far western sections could see some gusty winds. Eastern areas will see considerable less rainfall, and a lower chance of any severe weather.

Once the front moves through, skies will clear and sunshine is expected this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be kicking in from the west at about 15-25 mph. Humidity levels will drop making it more comfortable. Skies will remain clear overnight with lows in the 40s.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

Wednesday and Thursday should bring more sunshine, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Night time lows will drop into the 40s and 50s. Another system will work into the area Friday with some scattered showers, then clearing is expected again over the weekend with near normal temperatures.