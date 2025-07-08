Still July. Still hot. Still a chance for afternoon showers.

Daniel Phillips

Writing a daily weather briefing during the summer in south Louisiana is basically a slow descent into madness.

It starts off fine as the pattern settles in, then you spend some time making jokes about the monotony, but by July you're just spinning in your chair saying hot, humid, scattered showers to no one in particular.

Sure, it can vary from 30% to 60% rain chances from week to week but mostly it doesn't really change.

Anyway now that I'm good and dizzy from spinning in my chair let's get this discussion underway... in case you haven't picked up on where it is heading.

If you'd taken a wild stab in the dark and guessed we'd be hot and humid with a scattering of afternoon showers you would be correct.

Coverage may be a little higher again on Tuesday and a few more storms may arrive in the afternoon but the overall pattern won't see much change.

It also doesn't appear as if it will may change much this week either, although rain chances may dip a little headed into the weekend.

Dust looks like it will be returning by the end of the week so expect hazy conditions by the end of the week.

This will likely be enough dust that sinuses may flair up again so be prepared.

At least this does keep the tropics quiet for now which is always the best way to end one of these discussions.