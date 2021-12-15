Staying Warm Through The Midweek

Very warm temperatures are forecast for the rest of the week. Normally Acadiana should see afternoon highs in the lower 60s with night time temperatures in the 40s. But through Saturday, it seems temperatures will be running up to 20 degrees above normal!

KATC Weather Headlines

High pressure is gradually forecast to drift eastward toward the Atlantic, which will help pump warm, moist, Gulf air into the region. This has brought a bit of a fog issue during the morning the past couple of days, and may be a problem again Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

By the afternoon, fog will have burned off, and skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy. We'll probably see some peeks of sun again today, but by Thursday and Friday, it looks like the clouds will win. Expect temperatures to approach 80 degrees today, and perhaps exceed 80 Thursday and Friday. Night time lows will dip into the mid to upper 60s. Showers aren't likely, and any rain that develops will be brief, with little accumulation.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

By the weekend, a stronger system with decent upper level support will push into the region. A cold front is scheduled for Saturday, bringing showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. No severe weather is forecast for our area. Temperatures will be warm Saturday, with cooler weather Sunday.

Even though the front will have passed by Sunday, another upper system will roll across the area keeping some showers in the forecast. Clearing and cooler weather is expected early next week. The cool snap will be brief and temperatures are expected to be quite mild as we head toward the Christmas holiday.